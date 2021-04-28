Ananya Panday thinks Bollywood’s digital boom has worked in favour of actors

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is looking at the silver lining as theatres remain shuttered owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Student of the Year 2 actor, the digital boom that has brought movies on OTT platforms has come as a blessing for not just storytellers but also actors.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Panday revealed: “Cinema has evolved so much. Digital platforms have come up in such a big way, and people have a lot of new stories that they want to tell. It’s a great time to be in cinema.”

She also opened up about her two projects in the pipeline—Liger and Shakun Batra’s untitled project where she stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“Both the projects are challenging me because they’re very different roles from what I’ve done before, and also from each other. Shakun’s film is in a genre which hasn’t been explored in Bollywood yet. And I think people will be really interested to see that, as well as the whole dynamic between the four of us,” said the 22-year-old.

Regarding Liger, the actor said: “It’s the masala, popcorn entertaining kind of film that I’ve loved watching. There are high expectations that I’ve set for myself from this one.”