Bollywood
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Alaya F reveals what it’s like being compared to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

New girl on the block in B-Town, Alaya F's budding career came to a halt just after one film owing to the global pandemic.

However, that hasn’t stopped the public from comparing the newbie to other starlets from her age group who are thriving in their freshly-launched careers: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Speaking about the constant comparisons, the Jawani Jaaneman star told Times of India that she feels honoured to be getting compared to them.

"I think it’s wonderful. They are wonderful, amazing, talented, successful girls and they are all so different from each other. They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful,” she said.

“They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful,” she continued.

“I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important,” she added. 

