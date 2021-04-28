Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

PTI MNA Farrukh Habib was appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday.

The appointment was announced in a statement on Twitter by recently appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who congratulated Habib.

PM Imran Khan formally hands over information ministry portfolio to Fawad Chaudhry

"Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting," wrote Chaudhry.

According to Chaudhry, Habib will take oath of his office tomorrow.

Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad's NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections.

He is currently serving as the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

