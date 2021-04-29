Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, wife recalls his undying legacy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar thinks he is alive in all the memories he has left behind

It has been one year since Irrfan Khan passed away after succumbing to colon cancer. 

The actor's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, however still thinks he is alive in all the memories he has left behind. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sutapa shared, “Irrfan insisted on reflecting upon every action and that’s what has been very helpful — the process of letting go, of not making hue and cry of small worries, remembering him that if he could handle a fatal disease why am I making a big deal about the smallest of things,” the brave-heart woman said. 

“He’s like a fragrance. He floats in my house. He’s alive in my house, and anyone coming to my house doesn’t feel he is no more,” shared the writer.

Sutapa further confessed that the biggest lesson she has learnt after Irrfan's demise is “when time comes everyone has to go”. 

However, she added, it has only made her stronger, as she knows she has no one to fall back upon. “My singular status has made me less complacent, more aware and alert,” she said.

Kartik Aaryan to resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting next month as he recovers from coronavirus
Shraddha Kapoor encourages people to donate plasma
Ali Safina tests positive for covid-19
Mehwish Hayat lauds decision to postpone exams
Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs
Kangana Ranaut touches on emotional journey within Bollywood
Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus
Irrfan Khan's son Babil opens up about actor's tragic death

Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health as she fights blood cancer

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19 crisis
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira contribute to Covid-19 relief fund
Naimal Khawar Khan's Ramadan post is seriously relatable

