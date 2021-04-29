Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Arjun Kapoor addresses 1 crore donation amid covid-19

Arjun Kapoor recently sat down for an interview and got candid about his 1 crore donation to frontline workers fighting off covid-19.

The actor gushed over his sister Anshula Kapoor during an interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible.”

“Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. We have helped about 30,000 people across India and raised Rs 1 crore to aid them. It makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need.”

