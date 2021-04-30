Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
PM Imran Khan to announce development package during Gilgit Baltistan visit today

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a ceremony in Gilgit Baltistan. File photo
  • PM Imran Khan is visiting Gilgit Baltistan today.
  • The PM will inaugurate different development projects during his visit.
  • He will also visit the site of Diamer Basha dam, where the WAPDA chairperson will brief him about the mega project.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his day-long visit to Gilgit Baltistan today, will announce a development package and inaugurate three major Ehsaas programmes.

According to a statement by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar, the prime minister will announce the roll-out of Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Secondary Education Stipends and Ehsaas One Woman One Account initiatives for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

During the visit, PM Khan will unveil the plaque of GB Development Plan and distribute Ehsas scholarship cheques under the Kamyab Jawan Program and address the participants of the ceremony.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed will brief the premier about tourism initiatives in a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat in Chinar Garden, Gilgit.

The prime minister will launch the Gilgit Baltistan web portal and CM Task Management System.

He will also inaugurate a project of Special Communications Organization, where the SCO director-general will give a detailed briefing on the project which will provide mobile and internet services in remote areas and improve the existing service.

Later, PM Khan will visit the site of Diamer Basha dam, where the WAPDA chairperson will brief him about the mega project.

