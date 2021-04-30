Can't connect right now! retry
Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Randhir Kapoor got admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor was hospitalised after doctors find out he was infected with coronavirus. 

On Thursday, Kapoor got admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital and according to health officials is now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The actor earlier assured his fans that he is not having any breathing issues and does not need a bed in the ICU.

However, doctors felt the need to shift him to get more COVID-related tests done. 

"The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time," Kapoor said informing everyone about his health.

“I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," he said while sharing about his diagnosis. 

He added that his wife Babita and their daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have all tested negative for the disease.

Randhir had lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, in the span of one year. 

In particular Rishi, who lost his battle to cancer, passed away exactly one year ago, on April 30, 2020. 

