Govt decides to form 3-member committee to review TLP ban: sources

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed at a public event. Photo: File

Two joint secretaries to be part of the 3-member committee: sources

Committee to review ban on TLP

Govt banned TLP earlier this month after nearly 800 police officers were injured in violent clashes between the proscribed organisation's supporters and police

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has decided to form a three-member committee to review the ban placed on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sources told Geo News on Friday.

A high-level meeting was held by the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to review the TLP ban. During the meeting, the appeal filed by the banned outfit was also discussed.



Rasheed decided to form a three-member committee which would comprise two joint secretaries as well, to review the ban.

Govt decides to ban TLP under anti-terror law

Earlier this month, the government decided to impose a ban on the the banned organisation under the anti-terrorism law.

The interior minister had said the decision was taken at the Punjab government's request.

"We are forwarding a summary to the federal cabinet to impose a ban on the TLP," Rasheed had said in Islamabad, as protests were held across various cities of the country.

Protests by the proscribed organisation caused problems for the masses earlier this month in many cities of the country and have claimed the lives of three people, including two policemen. Nearly 800 policemen were injured in clashes with the protesters.

The four demands of the outlawed outfit included the release of their leader Saad Rivi, for TLP to be unbanned, all FIRs against their workers be dropped and a resolution be presented in the Parliament to expel the French ambassador



Rasheed had clarified the government's position, stating that it wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and wanted to form a consensus on it but the banned outfit insisted on marching to the Faizabad Interchange.

"Our efforts to convince them failed. As far as the matter of Khatam-e-Nabwat is concerned, I am ready to give my life," the minister had said.



