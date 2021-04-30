UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations

Several candidates appear for an MBBS exam. Photo: File

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday announced the results of the MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations.

As many as 5,955 candidates from 43 medical colleges took part in the examinations, said the UHS. Out of the total number of candidates, 4,960 candidates passed in the exams while 975 failed.

Nishtar Medical University's Zohaib Amjad secured the first position by scoring 539 mark whereas Shafaq Fatima from Rashid Latif Medical College Lahore came in second by securing 535 marks.

Khawaja Mohammad Safdar College Sialkot's Rabia Tanveer came in third with 533 remarks.

Sana Murtaza from the Faisalabad Medical University also came in third by securing 533 marks.