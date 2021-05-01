Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma put up an ‘arrogant’ front for Virat Kohli initially: Here’s why

The endearing romance for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did not start on the smoothest note

Bollywood’s favourite pair, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been serving couple goals for all their fans since quite some time.

However, the endearing romance for the lovebirds did not start on the smoothest note. The two had met for the first time in 2013 for the shoot of a commercial together.

Following the release of the ad, many had wondered if there was something brewing between the two off-screen. Anushka soon broke her silence regarding her meeting with the cricketer, in an interview with Filmfare.

"If you’d ask me did Virat come to my house? Yes. Is he my friend? Yes. Do I know him? Yes. But there are other details people don’t know. We did an ad together,” she said.

“I put on an arrogant front because he’s believed to be arrogant too. Before he acted tough, I wanted to have an upper hand. But when I met him, he was so easygoing, intelligent and funny,” she added.

“Considering it was a three-day shoot and on the second night I had called my friends over for dinner to celebrate my new house, I invited him too. That’s where it started. There were other people too but they didn’t make headlines," she said. 

