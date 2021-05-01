Former press attache at Pakistan Embassy Nadeem Hotiana dies of COVID-19 in US

Hotiana has been with the Civil Service of Pakistan since 2001. Photo Courtesy: Jang

Pakistan Information Service officer Nadeem Hotiana has passed away in the United States from COVID-19.



WASHINGTON: Nadeem Hotiana, a former press attache at the Pakistan Embassy here, has died of complications from coronavirus.

Hotiana, 50, was reported to be recovering from the virus but his condition deteriorated over the past couple of days and he breathed his last on Thursday night.



He leaves his wife, two sons and a daughter as well as many friends and admirers to mourn his loss.

After completion of his assignment at the embassy, he settled down in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hotiana had joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 2001.