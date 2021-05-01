Prince Harry ‘grateful’ to have ‘reconnected’ with royal family during UK visit

Prince Harry has expressed gratitude for getting a chance to reunite with his family during his short visit to the UK.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight a source said that the Duke of Sussex was happy to have come home for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

They further shared that he was “grateful” and "wished he'd been able to stay a bit longer."

The insider shared that in spite of reports about Harry’s reunion with his family being “frosty”, he welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with the royals.

They also told the portal that Harry was working alongside his brother Prince William for their mother Princess Diana’s statue that will be unveiled in July for her 60th birth anniversary.