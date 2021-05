‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik diagnosed with Covid-19

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Rubina says “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days!”.

“Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!" she added.

The actress shared the post with the caption, "Covid positive".