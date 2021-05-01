Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01, 2021

Kangana Ranaut shares a heartfelt birthday note for her father

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her father, saying “I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire.”

Sharing a throwback black and white picture of her father on Instagram, the Simran actress wrote “Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa Your’s Babbar Sherni Chotu.”

Kangana, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, also launched the logo of her production house.

The actress also announced that she will make her digital debut as a producer with a film titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

Sharing the logo, she wrote “Launching the logo of @manikarnikafp with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings.”

