Sunday May 02 2021
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Sunday May 02, 2021

  • Pakistan reports 113 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
  • The NCOC reports 4,414 positive cases after tests of 45,275 people were conducted during the past 24 hours.
  • The positivity ratio remained 9.74%. 

Pakistan reported 113 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

The NCOC data showed 4,414 new positive cases after tests of 45,275 people were conducted during the past 24 hours.

The positivity ratio remained 9.74%. 

Province-wise breakdown 

According to the official portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 284,738, while 4,658 people have died from the infection so far.

Read more: Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 304,889 and 8,550 people have died from the virus, while the total in Balochistan has reached 22,528, with a death toll of 237.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 119,277 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 3,350 people have lost their lives to it. In Azad Kashmir, 17,297 people have been infected with the virus and 477 people have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,312 coronavirus patients have been reported so far and 107 deaths.

According to the portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 75,892 and so far 691 patients have died.

