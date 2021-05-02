Ali Zafar pays tribute to labourers with ‘Hum Mazdoor’

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Sunday May 02, 2021

Ali Zafar pays tribute to Labourer with ‘Hum Mazdoor’

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar paid a rich tribute to labourers on Labour Day with the release of his new song Hum Mazdoor.

Ali Zafar shared the song on his Instagram handle with caption, “Hum Mazdoor| A tribute to the labourer”.

“This Labour Day we pay tribute to the hard work, dedication and the indomitable spirit of our labour workforce who are facing extreme economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.”

“As we celebrate the labour that built up this great land from field to field, desk to desk, and hand in hand we must not forget the role of women whose struggle against odds is a source of inspiration for all,” he further said.

In another post, the Mela Loot Liya singer said, “We become worried about small things while playing with cell-phones in air conditioned rooms, but we can’t even imagine the scale of hardships faced by a labourer on daily basis.”

“Our #labourers are unsung heroes who don’t even get the admiration and wages they deserve. Let’s unite to express our love, respect and admiration for our labour workforce.”

