Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Firdous Ashiq lambastes Sialkot's AC over 'third class' food items being sold in Ramadan bazaar

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

  • Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits a Ramadan Bazar in Sialkot to inspect the quality of food items and chided the city's assistant commissioner for her ignorance, viral video shows.
  • Dr Awan says the quality of food being sold in Sialkot's Ramadan Bazaar was "third class," adding that she visited Ramadan Bazaars across the province but the situation in Sialkot was the worse. 
  • Upon being chided, AS Sialkot Sonia Sadaf angrily leaves the bazaar.

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited a crowded Ramadan Bazaar in the city and inspected the quality of food there.

According to a video making rounds on the internet, Dr Awan, upon seeing substandard, or "third-class quality" food items being sold at one of the stalls, demanded the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf to provide an explanation.

The latter, however, started arguing with the chief minister's aide. Upon hearing her arguments, Dr Firduous lost her cool and started angrily censuring the AC for her comments and negligence.

In the video, Dr Awan could be heard saying that she had visited the Ramadan Bazaar in every city of the province and found the situation in Sialkot to be the worst. 

Related items

"The government is suffering from bureaucratic machinations. If you have been appointed as the AC and drawing a salary for the purpose, then face the people. Why are you hiding?" Dr Awan said to Sonia Sadaf. "Your actions are contradictory to that of an assistant commissioner." 

Upon being chided by the chief minister's aide, Sonia Sadaf could be seen angrily leaving the bazaar. 

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan govt allies, several BAP members demand Jam Kamal's replacement: sources

Balochistan govt allies, several BAP members demand Jam Kamal's replacement: sources
PTI banking on electronic voting after repeatedly losing elections: Ahsan Iqbal

PTI banking on electronic voting after repeatedly losing elections: Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistan strongly condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Logar: Foreign Office

Pakistan strongly condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Logar: Foreign Office
WATCH: PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol

WATCH: PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol
PML-N, Fazlur Rehman wish to see PTI complete its 5-year tenure, PPP alleges

PML-N, Fazlur Rehman wish to see PTI complete its 5-year tenure, PPP alleges
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in Balochistan's Kech

Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in Balochistan's Kech
NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources

NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources
NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran

NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran
PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani

PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani
Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31
Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections

Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections

Latest

view all