Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday May 03 2021
By
Sports Desk

Ramiz Raja wants to see Shahnawaz Dahani bowl in Pakistan's second Test against Zimbabwe

By
Sports Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Ramiz Raja (left) and Shahnawaz Dahani

  • Former Pakistan captain gives his two cents on upcoming Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on May 7.
  • Says he hopes to see Shahnawaz Dahani bowl.
  • Raja expects new players will be given opportunities in the second Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Ramiz Raja wants to see young pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani bowling in the second Zimbabwe Test match.

Raja expects new players will be given opportunities in the second Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan defeated the hosts in the first Test by an innings and 16 runs.

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for matches against Zimbabwe in Harare

“New players should be given an opportunity. I’m hopeful that we get to see [Shahnawaz] Dahani in the second Test match and one or two other changes in batting and bowling,” Raja said on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'

He said this is going to be a one-sided series and Pakistan should finish the next match inside three or four days.

Eleven members of the Test squad from Pakistan arrived in Zimbabwe on April 21. In a series of two Test matches, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in the first one with the second Test scheduled to start May 7.

This series marks the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan’s last Test on Zimbabwean soil.

Pakistan is the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani team has toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe last hosted an international series – a two-Test series against Sri Lanka – in January 2020.

More From Sports:

PCB to offer Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali contracts in higher categories: report

PCB to offer Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali contracts in higher categories: report
Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds
Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day

Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test
Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers
'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s
BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19
Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number

Lahori bodybuilder Abdul Waheed proves age is just a number
Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs

Pak vs Zim: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs
England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry

England cricket team to tour Pakistan for Test series next year, British envoy assures Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all