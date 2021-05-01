Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Saturday May 01, 2021

Wicketkeeper Hasan Ali catches the bowl on day 3 of the First Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Photo: PCB 

  • Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 on day 3 in second innings leading to victory for Pakistan by an innings and 116 runs.
  • Hasan Ali named man-of -match for his nine wickets in the match. 
  • At start of day, Pakistan was dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's five wicket haul on Saturday guided Pakistan to an innings victory over the Zimbabwe in the first Test played at the Harare Sports Club. 

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 on day 3 in second innings leading to victory for Pakistan by an innings and 116 runs.

At lunch on day 3, Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Read more: Fawad Alam's century helps Pakistan close day with lead of nearly 200 runs

Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact.

However, after their return, Pakistani bowlers’ skilful bowling in the second innings wiped out the top five of the home team including Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor.

In the final session of the day, it was just a matter of time till the Pakistani bowlers skittled the rest of the chevrons.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali ended the day with career best figures of 5 for 36 in 12.2 overs. Hasan, who completed 50 Test wickets during the game, was also named player of the match.

Read more: Openers give Pakistan good start after Hasan, Shaheen's heroics

He was helped by spinner Nauman Ali who picked two wickets and all rounder Faheem Ashraf who bagged a wicket as well.

Earlier, Pakistan was dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6 before Fawad Alam became the last man out for 140.

Pakistan had made 426  in response to Zimbabwe's first innings score of 176.

Alam, who was 108 not out overnight, hit 20 boundaries in his three-minute short of five-hour batting. He tried to hit Muzarabani to the leg side but edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva to end a fighting knock.

Read more: 'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

Hasan Ali effectively used the long handle in his 26-ball 30 including two sixes and three boundaries.

Muzarabani finished with 4-73 while Donald Tiripano had figures of 3-89.

