Kangana Ranaut addresses the importance of planting trees

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently turned to social media and dished over the importance of planting more trees to fight against the air quality crisis currently enveloping the earth.

The actor addressed her emotions in a tweet that read, “Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish,if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees.”

“Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?”

