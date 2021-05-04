Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Sports Desk

PCB now has a policy to support cricketers becoming parents

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

  • PCB unveils parental support policy for cricketers.
  • PCB chief executive says it is appropriate to have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.
  • Under new policy, women cricketers can take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board just announced a new parental support policy which its says is targeted to "motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood".

Under the newly introduced policy, PCB said, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.

The PCB issued on Tuesday a detailed statement explaining what benefits are included in the policy. Here are some of the major benefits of the policy:

  • Women cricketers have the option to transfer to a non-playing role until commencement of maternity leave leading up to the birth of their child.
  • Women cricketers can take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year, in line with their existing contractual arrangements. 
  • Upon conclusion of maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support in respect of their post-childbirth rehabilitation.
  • PCB will allow a woman player travelling for cricketing activities to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child, with the travel and accommodation costs to be shared equally.
  • Men cricketers, who are expectant or new fathers, will be entitled to up to 30 days of fully paid leave, which will need to be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers and at every turn it has taken measures to support them," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the PCB statement. 

He said it is appropriate that we have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.

Read more: Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket

“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society and our women cricketers have brought us laurels and recognition at the world stage," Khan said.

“Now that we have maternity leave policy, I am hopeful that it will attract more women and girls to take up the sport as this will help them strike the crucial work-life balance.”

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Former PCB official reveals he was forced to resign after COVID-19 fiasco

PSL 2021: Former PCB official reveals he was forced to resign after COVID-19 fiasco
Coronavirus hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after two players test positive

Coronavirus hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after two players test positive
Ramiz Raja wants to see Shahnawaz Dahani bowl in Pakistan's second Test against Zimbabwe

Ramiz Raja wants to see Shahnawaz Dahani bowl in Pakistan's second Test against Zimbabwe
PCB to offer Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali contracts in higher categories: report

PCB to offer Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali contracts in higher categories: report
Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds
Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day

Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test
Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers
'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s
BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

Latest

view all