PCB now has a policy to support cricketers becoming parents

Tuesday May 04, 2021
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board just announced a new parental support policy which its says is targeted to "motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood".
Under the newly introduced policy, PCB said, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.
The PCB issued on Tuesday a detailed statement explaining what benefits are included in the policy. Here are some of the major benefits of the policy:
“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers and at every turn it has taken measures to support them," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the PCB statement.
He said it is appropriate that we have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.
Read more: Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket
“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society and our women cricketers have brought us laurels and recognition at the world stage," Khan said.
“Now that we have maternity leave policy, I am hopeful that it will attract more women and girls to take up the sport as this will help them strike the crucial work-life balance.”