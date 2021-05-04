PCB now has a policy to support cricketers becoming parents

PCB unveils parental support policy for cricketers.

PCB chief executive says it is appropriate to have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.

Under new policy, women cricketers can take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board just announced a new parental support policy which its says is targeted to "motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood".

Under the newly introduced policy, PCB said, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.



The PCB issued on Tuesday a detailed statement explaining what benefits are included in the policy. Here are some of the major benefits of the policy:

Women cricketers have the option to transfer to a non-playing role until commencement of maternity leave leading up to the birth of their child.

Women cricketers can take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year, in line with their existing contractual arrangements.

Upon conclusion of maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support in respect of their post-childbirth rehabilitation.

PCB will allow a woman player travelling for cricketing activities to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child, with the travel and accommodation costs to be shared equally.

Men cricketers, who are expectant or new fathers, will be entitled to up to 30 days of fully paid leave, which will need to be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers and at every turn it has taken measures to support them," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the PCB statement.

He said it is appropriate that we have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel fully supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.



Read more: Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket

“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society and our women cricketers have brought us laurels and recognition at the world stage," Khan said.

“Now that we have maternity leave policy, I am hopeful that it will attract more women and girls to take up the sport as this will help them strike the crucial work-life balance.”