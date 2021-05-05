Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Khawar Khan

Karachi: DRAP recovers large quantity of raw material used to make medicines

By
Khawar Khan

Wednesday May 05, 2021

The confiscated material is used in the illegal manufacturing of medicines. — Photo by author

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) late Tuesday recovered a large quantity of raw material used in the making of medicines in Karachi, officials said. 

The officials conducted the raid at a warehouse in the port city's Korangi Industrial Area. DRAP officials said they had confiscated the material that is used in the illegal manufacturing of medicines.

"This was a big operation conducted by DRAP," the officials said. Per sources, bigwigs of the pharmaceutical industry are reportedly involved in the act.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter remains underway.

