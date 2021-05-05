Indifferent attitude towards expat community 'unforgivable', PM tells ambassadors

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing addressed Pakistani ambassadors stationed across the globe on May 5, 2021. — YouTube

PM Imran Khan says overseas Pakistanis precious assets of the country.

Referencing the mistreatment of the Pakistani expat community in Saudi Arabia, PM says the complaints were 'shocking.'

An indifferent attitude towards the expat community is 'unforgivable,' says PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed Pakistani ambassadors stationed across the globe, days after he had called back Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia over the mistreatment of the Pakistani expat community by the latter's staff.



"Overseas Pakistanis are precious assets of the country," the premier said, adding that it is unfortunate that Pakistani ambassadors do not treat them well.

"The feedback provided by Pakistani expats living in Saudi Arabia was shocking," the premier said. "An indifferent attitude towards the expat community is "unforgivable." He also read out complaints received on the Citizens Portal and slammed the "callousness" displayed by embassy workers.

"The job of embassies is to serve their citizens," the premier said.



It should be recalled that last week, PM Khan had recalled Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and members of the latter's staff after reports of their alleged 'mistreatment' of the Pakistani expat community surfaced.



Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, making the announcement, said the ambassador was recalled as the Pakistani community and Embassy staff had repeatedly lodged complaints against him over the past couple of months.



Following Amb Ejaz's removal, retired Lt Gen Bilal Akbar had taken over the post, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

Chauhdri said the Pakistani community residing in the Kingdom had reservations against the officials recalled from their posts.

“The Government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset. Their role in national development is indispensable," the spokesperson said.

There is zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in service delivery, he said.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi oversees the working of all our diplomatic missions himself, particularly with regards to the services being provided to the Pakistani community," the spokesperson said.

"In this regard, Pakistan’s missions all across the world have standing instructions to extend maximum facilitation to the Pakistani community in their respective jurisdictions," he said.

As regards the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed an inquiry.

"The prime minister’s directions are being fully implemented" and a high-powered inquiry committee will look into the matter.

The ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has already returned and orders have been issued for the recall of six more officers of the diplomatic, community welfare, and consular wings of the Embassy, he added.

Raja Ali Ejaz, a career diplomat, had assumed responsibilities as Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 21st January 2019, according to a statement on the FO's website.

PM orders inquiry against envoy to Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan had said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry against the envoy to Saudi Arabia after receiving reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the embassy.

“On my directive, a high-powered investigation is underway to probe the Ambassador and staff on complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis,” the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Roshan Digital incentives for expats.

The premier expressed strong displeasure on reports of embassy staff allegedly involved in minting money from Pakistani nationals.

The maximum staff of the embassy has been recalled, he had added.

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence.

“It is the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistanis, particularly belonging to the labour and working classes,” he had said.

PM Imran in particular acknowledged the services of labour working abroad in tough conditions and sending hard-earned money to their families back home.

“These workers deserve our utmost respect and the government will not spare anyone misbehaving with them,” he had said.