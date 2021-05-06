Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday May 06 2021
Deepika Padukone ‘uncomfortable’ over comparisons with Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone rejected the idea of any comparison with Priyanka Chopra

Leading Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have appeared in multiple movies together.

The two shared quite a rapport with each other before news got out that they have been embroiled in some sort of rivalry amongst themselves.

Quashing the rumours, Deepika said both their work is limited to their own spheres. They have known each other since long and both are amazing in their own way, she added. 

“Every time I read anything that doesn’t say that ( we are friends), it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals," Deepika said.

She added, "We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing.”

Meanwhile recently she tested positive for COVID-19 along with her family: father, mother and sister. Her father Prakash is said to be hospitalized while the rest remain in self isolation.

