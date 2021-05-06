Shahbaz Sharif moves LHC for removal of name from no-fly list

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif arrives at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Lahore on September 29, 2020. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removal of his name from the blacklist barring him from travelling abroad.

In his petition, Shahbaz has stated that after getting bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, he went abroad and came back.

He submitted that he again wants to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name in the blacklist.

Shahbaz said that the act is a violation of fundamental rights.

He pleaded with the court to order the removal of his name from the blacklist.

Shahbaz had also obtained bail from the LHC in a money laundering reference.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the plea on May 7.