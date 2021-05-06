Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
APP

Shahbaz Sharif moves LHC for removal of name from no-fly list

By
APP

Thursday May 06, 2021

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif arrives at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Lahore on September 29, 2020. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removal of his name from the blacklist barring him from travelling abroad.

In his petition, Shahbaz has stated that after getting bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, he went abroad and came back.

He submitted that he again wants to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name in the blacklist.

Shahbaz said that the act is a violation of fundamental rights.

Related items

He pleaded with the court to order the removal of his name from the blacklist.

Shahbaz had also obtained bail from the LHC in a money laundering reference.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the plea on May 7.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shoots up to 14%

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shoots up to 14%
Private universities urge Shafqat Mehmood to not delay Autumn semester

Private universities urge Shafqat Mehmood to not delay Autumn semester
Traffic jams in Karachi ahead of 'stay home, stay safe' curbs

Traffic jams in Karachi ahead of 'stay home, stay safe' curbs
Coronavirus: KP, GB, AJK govts issue guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Coronavirus: KP, GB, AJK govts issue guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Shafqat Mehmood issues clarification on Matric, Intermediate exams

Shafqat Mehmood issues clarification on Matric, Intermediate exams
PM Imran Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit tomorrow
Would never give statement against PM Imran Khan: Balochistan governor

Would never give statement against PM Imran Khan: Balochistan governor
Initial report on Firdous Ashiq Awan's flare-up finds Sialkot AC at fault: sources

Initial report on Firdous Ashiq Awan's flare-up finds Sialkot AC at fault: sources
PM Imran Khan promises 'revolution' in Pakistan's agriculture sector

PM Imran Khan promises 'revolution' in Pakistan's agriculture sector
Coronavirus: Pakistan starts formulation, packing of China's CanSino Bio vaccine

Coronavirus: Pakistan starts formulation, packing of China's CanSino Bio vaccine
PMD says Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual

PMD says Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual
PTI wants Election Commission to annul NA-249 by-election

PTI wants Election Commission to annul NA-249 by-election

Latest

view all