Showbiz
Saturday May 08 2021
Sonu Sood thanks Sara Ali Khan for donations; 'You are a hero'

Saturday May 08, 2021

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has extended gratitude to Sara Ali Khan after she donated a significant amount to his charity foundation for coronavirus relief work.

Sonu took to Twitter and wrote “Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation!”.

“Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95”, he further said.

According to Indian media, Sara has donated a significant amount for purchasing more oxygen cylinders for those in dire need.

Sonu and Sara collaborated in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba.

