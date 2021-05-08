Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

7 children die after walls of water tank collapse over them in Mohmand district

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

The site of the incident in the Mohmand district's Ambaar area on May 8, 2021. — Twitter

Seven children died and one sustained injuries on Saturday in the Ambaar area of Mohmand district after the walls of a water tank collapsed over them.

Rescue sources said the incident occurred when two walls of the water tank suddenly collapsed on the children as they were playing around it.

Following the incident, rescue personnel arrived at the site and pulled a child out from underneath the rubble.

The ages of the deceased and injured children are said to be between 4 and 12 years.


More From Pakistan:

Sindh allows bakeries, milk shops to operate till midnight

Sindh allows bakeries, milk shops to operate till midnight
President Alvi promulgates ordinance for voting rights to expatriates in general polls

President Alvi promulgates ordinance for voting rights to expatriates in general polls
Hundreds of KP police personnel get COVID-19 but force still not fully vaccinated

Hundreds of KP police personnel get COVID-19 but force still not fully vaccinated
Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed till May 23 in Pakistan: NCOC

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed till May 23 in Pakistan: NCOC
PM Imran Khan's Instagram followers cross 5-million mark

PM Imran Khan's Instagram followers cross 5-million mark
Fawad says inclusion, exclusion of names from blacklist FIA DG's prerogative

Fawad says inclusion, exclusion of names from blacklist FIA DG's prerogative
PM Imran Khan to spend Eid with family in Nathiagli: sources

PM Imran Khan to spend Eid with family in Nathiagli: sources
Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque
India-Pakistan: The pros and cons of backchannel diplomacy

India-Pakistan: The pros and cons of backchannel diplomacy
Coronavirus in Pakistan: ‘Danger is higher than ever,’ warns Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: ‘Danger is higher than ever,’ warns Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit extremely useful, says FM Qureshi

PM Imran Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit extremely useful, says FM Qureshi
Pakistan 'seriously concerned' over seizure of uranium in India: FO

Pakistan 'seriously concerned' over seizure of uranium in India: FO

Latest

view all