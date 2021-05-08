Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
By
APP

President Alvi promulgates ordinance for voting rights to expatriates in general polls

By
APP

Saturday May 08, 2021

President Arif Alv. — Radio Pakistan/File

President Arif Alvi on Saturday promulgated an ordinance to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and allow the use of electronic voting machines in general elections.

Through the Second Election (Amendment) Ordinance, the president amended Sections 94 (1) and 103 of Election Act, 2017.

“The Commission shall with technical assistance of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) or any other Authority and Agency shall enable overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote during general elections in their country of residence,” says the amended section 94 (1) of the Act.

According to amended Section 103, the Election Commission would be responsible for procurement of the electronic voting machine for use in general elections.

Earlier, the law had allowed extending voting rights, use of electronic voting and biometric verification machines as a pilot project in by-elections which would now be used for general elections as well.

