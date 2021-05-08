Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 08 2021
Sindh allows bakeries, milk shops to operate till midnight

Saturday May 08, 2021

Milk vendors can be seen in this AFP file photo.

  • Sindh government had earlier restricted the timings of bakeries and milk shops from 5am-7pm.
  • New restrictions in province set to begin May 9 as part of the national “stay home-stay safe” drive.
  • New curbs have been imposed to curb the spread of the virus during Eid holidays and will last till May 16.

The Sindh government has allowed bakeries and milk shops to operate till 12:00am, midnight, a notification said Saturday.

Earlier, the Sindh government had restricted the timings of bakeries and milk shops from 5am-7pm.

"In partial medication of this department’s order of even number dated 07.05.2021, the Bakeries and Milk-Shops are allowed to open till 12:00 am (midnight) for takeaways/home-delivery," a notification from the home department said.

A day earlier, the Sindh government had announced a new set of restrictions as part of the national “stay home-stay safe” drive to curb coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the provincial government stated that the new restrictions will remain in place from May 9 to 16.

All tourist spots, picnic places, including beaches (Hawkesbay, Sandspit, Sea View, etc), recreational parks shall remain closed.

A ban was also imposed on all kinds of public transport within the city, inter-city, and inter-provincial, except for private vehicles with half seating capacity.

All Eid-related markets — special Eid bazaars, chand-raat bazars, mehndi, jewellery shops — shall remain closed during the period being non-essential.

Essential Services A:

Allowed to open irrespective of timings, related operations and transportation including that of the staff is allowed. Strict adherence to SOPs and carrying proper identification is mandatory.

  • Hospitals / medical clinic (Aesthetics /Beauty Clinics are not allowed)
  • Stand-alone pharmacies (General stores or shops selling other items and keeping medicine are not allowed)
  • Medical Centres, Vaccination Centres
  • Utility services offices, staff, (Electricity. Natural gas. telecom)
  • Essential municipal services (Water supply including authorized tankers, Sewerage)
  • Petrol pumps (the shops/restaurants that are attached to such petrol pumps are to follow the limited timings and relevant orders relating to shops/restaurants)
  • E-commerce/home delivery/ postal and courier services with proper trained, uniformed, and identity carrying delivery persons duly trained and following SOPs
  • Welfare organization like Edhi, Chippa etc duly registered and working in coordination with District Administration / Law Enforcement Agencies for food and relief distribution, etc.
  • Call centres, customer support centers for essential services
  • Technical Staff of cellular companies, internet service providers
  • Print, electronic media, newspaper staff
  • Government essential services, offices and staff and their field operations including, but not limited to, Port operations PNSC, Customs, IRS, Postal, railways. PTCL etc.
  • Continuous operations/ essential services related/ export-oriented industry with proper SOPs.
  • Other than the above there shall be no opening of markets, shops etc. or any unnecessary movement of public front 07:00pm to 05:00 am.

Essential Services B:

  • Allowed to open with restricted time — 05:00am-07:00 pm
  • Grocery Stores, vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, poultry and similar markets.
  • Restaurants, cafe — only takeaways, drive-through and home-delivery is allowed. After sunset, only home delivery and drive-through is allowed. Under no condition the dining facility either indoor or outdoor is allowed.
  • Pet shops, feed shops, veterinary related services, and hospitals.

A strict lockdown will start from Sunday May 9, 2021. 

