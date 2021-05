Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches 6 million followers on Instagram

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has reached 6 million followers on Instagram.

Esra aka Halime Sultan reached the milestone on Saturday.

Esra, who is an avid social media user, is following only 317 people on Facebook-owned app, most of them friends and fellow showbiz stars.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.