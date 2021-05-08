Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Farhan Akhtar receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Saturday May 08, 2021

Farhan Akhtar receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, he confirmed on social media.

The Sky Is Pink actor took to Twitter and updated his fans about the development.

He tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.”

Farhan further said “To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

