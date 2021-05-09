Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 09 2021
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to be honoured with museum, music academy: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Sunday May 09, 2021

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan died at the age of 48 on August 16, 1997 leaving a legacy of over 125 albums.

In memory of late musical legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a building will be erected to honour him.

Speaking to Geo News, his nephew and singing sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that the building, which will be constructed in his hometown Faisalabad, will take three to four months to be completed.

He added that the building will serve as a music academy and a museum.

Nusrat was born on October 13, 1948 in Faisalabad and hailed from a family of qawwals.

The great musical legend had his first public performance at the age of 16, at his father's chehlum and went on to gather world renown with his unmatched voice and musical credentials.

Popularly known as Shahenshah-e-Qawwali meaning 'The King of Qawwali', Nusrat is widely credited with introducing qawwali music to international audiences.

During his lifetime, Nusrat collaborated with several foreign artists, including Eddie Vedder, Peter Gabriel, Jeff Buckley, Michael Brook. He was also included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Most of Nusrat’s songs including, Allah Hoo Allah Hoo and Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai have been remixed and produced again. However, his vocals remain unmatched. 

