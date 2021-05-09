Pakistan denounces horrifying attacks that targeted Kabul school

At least 40 people were killed and dozens wounded, mostly female students. Photo: Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the reprehensible attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan which killed 40 and injured many others.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress, and prosperity,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The government and the people of Pakistan offered heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured, the statement read.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens wounded, mostly female students, as multiple blasts targeted a school in the Afghan capital Kabul officials said on Saturday.

A senior interior ministry had official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school.

Footage on TV channel ToloNews showed chaotic scenes, with books and school bags strewn across a bloodstained road, and residents rushing to help victims.

At a nearby hospital, staff wheeled in injured students while dozens of distressed relatives searched for their sons and daughters, according to a Reuters witness.