Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media and gushed over her love for mom Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day.

The actor posted a photo collage highlighting her relationship with her mother throughout the years and each photograph had fans swooning.

However, it was the caption that became the icing on the cake and showed off the extent of Sonam’s love for her mom. It read, “To the captain of Kapoor Khaandaan. There’s not a single day that I wake up and not wish to be around you.”

“As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults. Celebrating Mothers’ Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother’s Day!” (sic)

Check it out below:


More From Bollywood:

Sonam K Ahuja shares an official covid-19 relief donation guide

Sonam K Ahuja shares an official covid-19 relief donation guide
Jacqueline Fernandez aids street animals amid covid-19 surge

Jacqueline Fernandez aids street animals amid covid-19 surge
Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19

Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19
Alia Bhatt aids citizens with frontline mental health NGO information

Alia Bhatt aids citizens with frontline mental health NGO information
Kalki Koechlin is gearing up to publish her debut book on motherhood

Kalki Koechlin is gearing up to publish her debut book on motherhood
Anupam Kher speaks out after New York City International Film Festival award

Anupam Kher speaks out after New York City International Film Festival award
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge 2 core for covid-19 relief

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge 2 core for covid-19 relief
Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting ‘the new normal

Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting ‘the new normal
Sonu Nigam highlights the dire need for blood donation drives

Sonu Nigam highlights the dire need for blood donation drives
Malaika Arora touches on her love for home cooking

Malaika Arora touches on her love for home cooking
Jacqueline Fernandez inaugurates new foundation ‘YOLO’

Jacqueline Fernandez inaugurates new foundation ‘YOLO’
Malaika Arora reveals immunity boosting yoga moves to fight covid-19

Malaika Arora reveals immunity boosting yoga moves to fight covid-19

Latest

view all