Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media and gushed over her love for mom Sunita Kapoor on Mother’s Day.

The actor posted a photo collage highlighting her relationship with her mother throughout the years and each photograph had fans swooning.

However, it was the caption that became the icing on the cake and showed off the extent of Sonam’s love for her mom. It read, “To the captain of Kapoor Khaandaan. There’s not a single day that I wake up and not wish to be around you.”

“As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults. Celebrating Mothers’ Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother’s Day!” (sic)

Check it out below:



