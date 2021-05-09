Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman

Ahad Raza Mir shared a heartfelt note for mother to pay tribute to her on Mother’s Day, saying she is the most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman.

Sharing priceless childhood photo with mother and brother Adnan Raza Mir, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor wrote “Happy Mother's day to the most amazing and kind hearted woman”.

“Thank you being there to care for us, nurture us and most importantly, love us. Along with the occasional scolding, which I GUESS helped. I would not be where I am today without you. Love you @maamaamir”, he further said.

About the picture, he said it was from their first trip to Zoo.

“Fun fact: This is our first trip to the [email protected] cried the whole time.”

Commenting on the post, Sajal Aly simply dropped a heart emoji.