pakistan
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

3 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 5 sustain injuries in separate terrorist attacks

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Photo for representation — File

Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom, while five others sustained injures in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, in Margret, Quetta, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During the exchange of fire, three soldiers laid their lives, while one sustained injuries. 

Those who embraced martyrdom include Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood, and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

Per the statement, in another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran Border. As a result of the attack, four FC soldiers were left wounded.

