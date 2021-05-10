Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
Sports Desk

Babar Azam bags another ICC award

Sports Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Babar Azam file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who achieved several milestones in April, has now been voted as the Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Babar Azam was nominated for the award along with left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and Khushal Bhurtel of Nepal.

The ICC had announced the nominees for April’s ICC Player of the Month Awards last week to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Last month, Azam became the No 1 ranked batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, ending Indian captain Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the charts.

Azam's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points.

He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

His compatriot Zaman also produced a stellar showing during the month, scoring two centuries in the ODI series victory over South Africa, including a magnificent 193 in the second match in Johannesburg.

Completing the men’s shortlist, Nepal’s Bhurtel was the leading run-scorer as his team won a tri-series also featuring the Netherlands and Malaysia.

His significant contribution with the bat totalled 278 runs, including four half-centuries in five matches.

