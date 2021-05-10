In meeting with COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief appreciates Pakistan's efforts for Afghan peace process

UK military chief General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi. Photo: Courtesy radio Pakistan

UK chief of defence staff lauds Pakistan for its efforts for peace in region.

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, UK's military chief, calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Both military officials discuss measures to enhance bilateral and defence cooperation.

The military chiefs of Pakistan and the UK discussed the current developments in the Afghan peace process and regional security in a meeting, the country's military media wing ISPR said on Monday.

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, UK's military chief, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi. The two military officials discussed matters of mutual interest.

"Measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were also discussed in the meeting," a statement by the ISPR read.



Read more: Pakistan will play important role in future for peace in Afghanistan, says Joe Biden

It said that COAS Bajwa offered his condolences to the UK military chief on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that the Pakistan Army "greatly values" its friendly relations with the UK.



The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process, the ISPR statement said.