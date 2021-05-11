Punjab governor's son becomes Scottish MP for second term

Son of Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Anas Sarwar, has won a second term as a member of the Scottish Parliament. Photo: The News

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's son, Anas Sarwar, wins second term as member of the Scottish Parliament.



The governor terms it a matter of pride for overseas Pakistanis.



He urges overseas Pakistanis to take part in political affairs of their respective countries.



LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's son, Anas Sarwar, has won a second term as a member of the Scottish Parliament, The News reported on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over his son's victory, the governor termed it a matter of pride for overseas Pakistanis, urging them to participate in the politics of their respective countries.



Different personalities extended felicitations and best wishes to the governor on the re-election of his son as the MSP in Glasgow.

Governor urges overseas Pakistanis to participate in politics

The governor said that Pakistanis are excelling in British politics, urging them to partake in the political activities of their respective countries so that Pakistan's image can be improved and the problems of expatriates can be resolved.



Read more: UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries

The governor said that the role of overseas Pakistanis in the economic development and stability of Pakistan is also commendable.

PTI government is not only giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote but is also taking practical steps to resolve their problems and facilitate them on every front, he added.

'Pakistan succeeding on diplomatic, economic front'

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is succeeding on diplomatic and economic fronts and the government is providing relief to the public, adding that supremacy of law and order is being upheld in the country.

Meanwhile, the governor strongly condemned Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and said that international human rights organisations should take notice of Israeli terrorism and play their role in putting an end to the human rights violations and aggravating violence being committed by the Israeli forces.