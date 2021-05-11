PM Imran Khan will interact with public via telephone today

A picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to public queries via telephone today live during a PTI programme, confirmed the government on Tuesday.

According to details, the programme “Aapka Wazir- e-Azam Aap Kai Sath” will be telecast live at 1:30 pm on PTV.

The public can call and speak to the prime minister dialling 051-9224900. The live interaction will be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

The prime minister has been regularly appearing in live TV programmes, enthusiastically joined by people from every walk of life who frequently pose different questions about national, global and other common issues.

These questions are then answered by the prime minister, sometimes with the help of some members of his cabinet.