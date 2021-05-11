Can't connect right now! retry
Distribution of zakat rice from Saudi Arabia begins in Pakistan

  • Saudi embassy says 19,000 people have received rice today.
  • Programme initiated in nine districts of KP, Punjab.
  • It is expected to benefit 114,000 people.

The distribution of Zakat rice from Saudi Arabia has started, the Kingdom's embassy in Karachi said Tuesday.

The embassy said 19,000 people have received rice today, while the aim is to benefit 114,000 people with aid across nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The embassy said the weight of each sack provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre was 21kgs.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) launched Zakat Al-Fitar project which will be distributed in collaboration with local governments of Punjab and KPK, a statement from the foundation said.

"The rice bags will be distributed by teams under supervision of Ksrelief on doorsteps of beneficiaries to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local governments," the statement said.

19,032 rice bags (440 tons) will be distributed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Sahiwal Districts of Province Punjab and in Lakki Marwat, Tank, Lower Dir, Bajor, and Dera Ismail Khan districts of KPK.

PPP lashes out at PM

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking what outcome did his Saudi Arabia visit have except for Pakistan getting 19,000 rice sacks.

"The cost of his visit should be compared with the cost of the rice that Pakistan has received," Bilawal said.

"Imran Khan became the prime minister after 22-years of struggle just to get rice sacks for an atomic country?" the PPP chairman asked.

