Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Reuters

Indian cricket team gets coronavirus jabs ahead of England tour

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 11, 2021

The Indian cricket team. Photo: File.
  • Indian captain Virat Kohli and several other teammates receive their first dose of COVID-19 jabs.
  • India face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June before playing a five-test series against England in Aug.
  • "Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can please. Stay Safe," Kohli said in an Instagram message.

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli and several of his teammates have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines before departing for a tour of England next month.

India face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton in June before playing a five-test series against England from Aug. 4.

India's novel coronavirus cases rose by 329,942 on Tuesday, while deaths from the disease rose by 3,876. The country leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.

"Vaccinate yourself as soon as you can please. Stay Safe," Kohli said an Instagram message after posting a photo of him being vaccinated on Monday.

Kohli's test teammates Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have also posted messages on social media saying they have received the first jab.

Most of the players had been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended indefinitely last week because of the pandemic.

India began a vaccination drive for those above 18-years-old on May 1.

Indian athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, including the men's and women's hockey teams, have also received their first dose of the vaccine.

Members of the shooting contingent also received their first dose before leaving for a training camp in Croatia on Monday. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan tour priority for England cricketers over rescheduled IPL: ECB

Pakistan tour priority for England cricketers over rescheduled IPL: ECB
Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe

Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe
Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win

Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches
Babar Azam bags another ICC award

Babar Azam bags another ICC award
Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0

Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0
PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today

PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today
Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021
'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother

'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe
WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

WATCH: Nauman Ali talks about his electrifying 97 during 2nd Test against Zimbabwe
Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

Latest

view all