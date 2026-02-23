T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

Zimbabwe captain Sikandra Raza (L) tosses the coin as West Indies captain Shai Hope (R) looks on before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. — AFP

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday.

Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikander Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk, c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie

Head-to-head

Zimbabwe and West Indies have come face-to-face just four times in T20Is, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with three victories.

Their latest meeting came in the opening round of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart, where West Indies emerged victorious by 31 runs.

Matches: 4

West Indies: 3

Zimbabwe: 1

Form Guide

Both teams enter the fixture with desired momentum in their favour as the West Indies are on a five-match winning streak, spanning back to their away series against South Africa last month, while Zimbabwe have just one defeat in their last five T20Is.

The two sides also topped their respective groups and are currently unbeaten in the 20-team tournament.

West Indies topped Group C by defeating Scotland, England, Italy and Nepal, while Zimbabwe recorded historic victories over Australia and Sri Lanka to clinch the summit spot of Group B.

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: W, A, W, W, L