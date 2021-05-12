Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 12 2021
Pakistan reports less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since March 16

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Women wear protective masks in a Karachi market. Photo: REUTERS
  • Pakistan reports a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases as the country recorded 2,869 new infections on Wednesday.
  • The positivity ratio stands at 7.42% in Pakistan as of today.
  • The current active cases of the country stand at 76,536 and 771,692 recoveries are reported country-wide.

Pakistan reported 2, 869 new infections in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total caseload to 867,426 as the country reported fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

This is the first time in almost two months that Pakistan reported less than 3,000 coronavirus cases as on March 16, 2,351 new cases of the virus had been reported.

According to figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre(NCOC), Pakistan carried out 38,616 coronavirus tests on Tuesday out of which 2,869 returned positive.

The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.42% of today.

Read more: In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers

The current active cases of the country stand at 76,536 and 771,692 recoveries are reported country-wide.


Punjab currently leads the provinces and federating units in most cases with 322,117, Sindh comes in second with 294,251 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 125,392 cases, Islamabad 78,560 cases, Balochistan 23,655 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,056 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,407 cases.

NCOC issues new guidelines ahead of Eid

With Eid just around the corner, the NCOC has issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The forum urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

Last month, the NCOC had announced comprehensive "stay home, stay safe" guidelines from May 8-16 to curb the spread of the virus.

The NCOC had ordered closing Chaand Raat bazaars, shopping malls, public places, and recreational spots in this period. The ban on Chaand Raat bazaars extends to mehndi, jewelry/ornaments, and clothing stalls, the NCOC said.

