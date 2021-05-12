Hollywood stands with Palestine amidst Israel’s forced expulsions in Sheikh Jarrah

Several Hollywood stars have joined hands to raise their voice in support for Palestine as Israel continues its violent crackdown and forceful expulsion of Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, having roots in Palestine, have been using their platform to speak out against the oppression by Israeli security forces on unarmed civilians, while also urging the world to not be complicit as tensions mount in the region.

Other stars including British singer Dua Lipa, Academy Award-nominated actor Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner Viola Davis, supermodel Halima Aden, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, Canadian musician The Weeknd and many others have also lent support for the Palestinian cause.



