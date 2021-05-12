Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Restaurants in Sindh allowed takeaway service during Eid holidays

By
Rana Javaid

Wednesday May 12, 2021

File photo of a restaurant's take away service in Karachi.

  • Sindh CM chairs meeting of provincial Coronavirus Task Force.
  • CM Murad issues directives to keep vaccination centres open during Eid.
  • Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah warns restaurants over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

KARACHI: In a major relaxation for restaurant owners, the Sindh government has allowed the resumption of takeaway service during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays with strict COVID-19 SOPs in place.

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus here at the Chief Minister House which was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Participants were briefed on the latest pandemic situation across the province and the vaccination process.

Vaccination centres to remain open

Murad Ali Shah issued instructions to keep vaccination centres in Sindh open during holidays as well. The chief minister also gave instructions for the establishment of vaccination centres in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other districts of the province after Eid.

Related items

The federal government had earlier that vaccination centres would remain closed for two days on account of Eid.

Eid at home

At the outset of the meeting, a comparison of coronavirus cases during the holidays of last Eid-ul-Fitr was made and participants were informed that a 30% increase in coronavirus cases was recorded during the last Eid holidays. The last Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on May 24, 2020 and on that day, there were 846 or 15% positive cases.

Just after Eid the meeting was informed that the ratio of positive cases went on increasing and within 18 days, it surged to 3,038 cases, which amounted to a 30% spike. The meeting observed that the reason behind the abnormal spike in cases was the violation of SOPs by masses.

Therefore, the chief minister urged people to celebrate Eid with their immediate family members and avoid meeting relatives. “This is the only way to protect everyone,” he said.

Take away service

The chief minister, in consultation with the participants of the meeting, decided to allow restaurants to offer take away service but with strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs. 

As per the SOPs, tt the restaurant, nobody would get out of the vehicle to collect the food, but they would be provided the food by the restaurant staff. And no restaurant would place chairs for dining or even for just sitting. 

“We would seal restaurants in case of violation of the SOPs," CM Shah said.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikram, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi , Dr Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sajjad Qaiser, VC Dow Dr Saeed Qureshi and representatives of Corps 5, Rangers and WHO.

More From Pakistan:

'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel

'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel
CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan
'We stand with Gaza': PM Imran Khan reiterates support for Palestine

'We stand with Gaza': PM Imran Khan reiterates support for Palestine
#WeStandWithGaza: Pakistani Twitter angry over brutal Israel attacks on Palestinian Muslims

#WeStandWithGaza: Pakistani Twitter angry over brutal Israel attacks on Palestinian Muslims
Saudi Arabia's new coronavirus vaccine conditions leave Pakistani travellers in a fix

Saudi Arabia's new coronavirus vaccine conditions leave Pakistani travellers in a fix
PDM may invite PPP, ANP back to alliance after Eid

PDM may invite PPP, ANP back to alliance after Eid
Pakistan to open vaccine registration for 30-39 age group from Sunday

Pakistan to open vaccine registration for 30-39 age group from Sunday
Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
PMA says over 200 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan

PMA says over 200 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan
Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report

Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report
Pakistani diplomats doing a great job, says PM Imran Khan after backlash

Pakistani diplomats doing a great job, says PM Imran Khan after backlash
Pakistan reports less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since March 16

Pakistan reports less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since March 16

Latest

view all