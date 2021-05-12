Salman Khan spills the beans on becoming the ‘action king’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently sat down for a chat and got candid about being one of India’s biggest ‘action kings’.

The actor shed light on it all during his most recent interview with Koimoi and was quoted saying. “So with every film, the action I am doing is getting more and more difficult!”

But it’s come to a point where “Now I don’t know whether the action is difficult or is it getting difficult for me?”

“But still, I am at it. I believe till the time you can do action, you can romance and I like to romance so I am doing action and people like to see action and romance, so that is what I am doing!”