Wednesday May 12 2021
Anupam Kher addresses the secret to ‘staying grounded’ in Bollywood

Indian actor Anupam Kher recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the role his wife and son play in keeping him grounded during tough times.

Kher brought this claim forward in his interview with IANS and was quoted saying, “I am lucky to have my wife and my son who keep me grounded and tell me, ‘this was rubbish!' I have full faith in their criticism. I know they are doing so for my benefit.”

“If you are a trained actor, that training stays with you. More than that, personally, giving up is never an option. That is what keeps me going. My competition is with myself. I am a hard taskmaster and I am tough on myself.”

Before concluding he claimed, “When I look around and I see other actors performing in movies, I say there is so much to do and learn. I am not happy with the laurels being bestowed upon me. I may lie to someone else but not to myself.”

