Amitabh Bachchan addresses his personal pledge to covid-19 relief

Amitabh Bachchan recently sat down and addressed the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts he has been giving his time to.

The actor got candid during his interview with PTI and admitted he isn’t shy to dip into his own account for covid-19 relief.



He was quoted saying, "If I am able to harness some more of my personal funds I shall not hesitate to contribute more .. AND there are those colleagues and friends that have run into difficult times financially .. they too have been given funds to tide over some of the trouble they find themselves in ..”

"If at all it can be a motivation for many others to come forward and donate, the amount of misery that one hears and sees could be greatly reduced ..” (sic)

Bachchan has even taken responsibility of a number of children who lost their family to covid-19 and told the outlet, “They will be giving us the names by tomorrow for the Hyderabad orphanage and shall be given free education from the 1st to the 10th class, along with free boarding and lodging. If either of them turn out to excel they shall be considered for higher studies under the same conditions."