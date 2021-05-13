PM Imran Khan celebrates Eid in Nathiagali

File photo of PM Imran Khan during a visit to Natiagali. Picture Facebook/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in Nathiagali.

He is scheduled to spend three days up North.

The govt has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to 15 during which a ban has also been imposed on visiting tourist spots.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in the picturesque Nathiagali while the government has imposed a complete ban on tourists in the area.

The prime minister had arrived in the town a day earlier and will spend the entire Eid with his family — with no political activities scheduled during his stay there.

The government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 during which a ban has also been imposed on visiting tourist spots across the country as part of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) strategy to restrict movement amid the third COVID-19 wave. Read more: PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Covid-19 SOPS on Eid-ul-Fitr



The NCOC had last month decided to ban tourism from May 8-16.

"Closure of tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed," read an NCOC press statement.

The interior ministry, in a separate notification, had said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and transport will also remain closed for the public.

"Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain]," it added.